RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senate votes to continue impeachment trial as Gachagua’s legal team walks out

Amos Robi

Paul Muite, DP Gachagua's lawyer, informed the Senate that Gachagua could not participate in the impeachment hearing due to medical advice requiring him to have complete bed rest.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi during the hearing of the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi during the hearing of the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Senate has voted to proceed with the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite an earlier request for adjournment due to his illness.

This decision prompted Gachagua’s defence team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, to walk out of the session.

The Senate, in a vote held on Thursday, opted not to adjourn the trial to Saturday, October 19, 2024, as requested by Gachagua’s legal team.

The defence had asked for the postponement to allow the Deputy President time to recover from his health condition, as he has been admitted to Karen Hospital with intense chest pains.

Gachagua's lawyer, Paul Muite, had earlier informed the Senate that the Deputy President was unable to participate in the trial due to medical advice, which required him to have complete bed rest.

Senate during the impeachment hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Senate during the impeachment hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lawyer Paul Muite reveals illness DP Gachagua is suffering

However, the majority of senators voted against the motion to delay proceedings.

Following the Senate’s decision to continue with the trial, Gachagua’s defence team, led by Muite, staged a walkout.

The Senior Counsel explained that his team was unable to continue representing Gachagua due to “a lack of instructions from our client.”

Muite further indicated that, given Gachagua’s current health condition, the legal team had not been able to communicate directly with him to receive further guidance on how to proceed.

Without these instructions, Muite maintained that they were unable to effectively defend the Deputy President in the impeachment process.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his legal team at the senate chamber
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his legal team at the senate chamber Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Constitution, the Senate is required to conclude impeachment proceedings within ten days of the trial's commencement.

In Gachagua’s case, this deadline will lapse on Saturday, October 19, 2024, putting the Senate under pressure to proceed swiftly.

The National Assembly, represented by Senior Counsels Eric Gumbo and James Orengo, had earlier opposed the adjournment request, urging the Senate to continue hearing the evidence.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCJ Mwilu - Next steps for Judiciary if DP Gachagua's impeachment is upheld

They argued that delaying the trial further could set a precedent that undermines the constitutional process.

“The Constitution clearly mandates that impeachment proceedings must be concluded within ten days. We cannot compromise this process,” Orengo argued before the Senate.

