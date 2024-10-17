Lawyer Paul Muite reveals illness DP Gachagua is suffering

According to his senior counsel, Paul Muite, doctors at Karen Hospital reported that the Deputy President is experiencing intense chest pains and requires rest.

Gachagua was not able to speak directly with his counsel regarding the matter. His lawyer, Senior Counsel Muite, asked the Senate to grant the Deputy President an opportunity to be heard.

Muite requested the Senate to postpone the hearing until Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to allow the Deputy President time to recover.

"I have been able to contact the doctors at Karen hospital and there is a team of doctors who are looking after DP Gachagua.

"Because of his condition, I was not able to directly talk to him, on the advice of his doctors that he must have complete rest for the time being. I was however informed that he is currently suffering intense chest pains," said Muite.

Pulse Live Kenya

The legal team representing the National Assembly however opposed the application by Gachagua's counsel.

The National Assembly through lawyers Eric Gumbo and James Orengo said there were many other options the house could go for besides him being there physically.

Additionally, the team said there was no certainity that the Deputy President would have recovered by the date his lawyers gave.