Senator Karen Nyamu proposes deployment of safety officers in schools

Denis Mwangi

Senator Karen Nyamu has asked the government to enhance security and emergency preparedness for students and staff.

Senator Karen Nyamu speaking in the Senate
Senator Karen Nyamu speaking in the Senate

Senator Karen Nyamu has called for the recruitment and deployment of dedicated safety officers across both primary and secondary schools nationwide.

This motion, presented during a Senate session today, aims to bolster security and preparedness within educational institutions, particularly in rural and marginalised areas where safety measures are often inadequate.

Nyamu emphasised that schools play a pivotal role in shaping the future of children, highlighting the necessity for a safe learning environment.

The motion comes on the backdrop of growing concerns about school safety, citing an increase in incidents of violence, insecurity, and accidents in both primary and secondary schools across the country.

Senator Karen Nyamu speaking in the Senate
Senator Karen Nyamu speaking in the Senate

These officers would oversee the enforcement of safety protocols, manage first aid during emergencies, and conduct safety drills.

In addition, they would ensure fire preparedness and handle emergency evacuations.

Senator Nyamu also called for comprehensive training for the safety officers in essential areas such as first aid, emergency response, and violence management.

This training should equip the officers with the skills necessary to respond swiftly and effectively in emergencies.

She also highlighted the disparities in resources between schools in urban centers and those in rural or marginalised areas.

Nyamu noted that these regions often lack the necessary resources and expertise to manage safety risks effectively, leaving students and staff vulnerable to potential harm.

In her statement, she also pointed out that safety is not only crucial for students but also for teachers, school workers, and the overall quality of education.

“We cannot achieve quality education if the safety of students and school personnel is compromised,” she said during the Senate session.

Over the past few years, Kenya has witnessed several tragic incidents in schools, including fires, violence, and accidents, which have heightened public anxiety about the safety of children in educational environments.

Senator Karen Nyamu proposes deployment of safety officers in schools

Senator Karen Nyamu proposes deployment of safety officers in schools

