ADVERTISEMENT
Reason magistrate declined to start trial against Senator Mandago

Denis Mwangi

Senator Mandago and his two co-accused released on Sh500K cash bail, Sh2 million bond each, as magistrate declines to start trial

Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused in court on August 17, 2023
Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused in court on August 17, 2023

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his co accused Meshack Rono and Joshua Kipkemboi have been released on Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh2 million bond each.

The three were arraigned in a Nakuru court on August 17, in connection to the alleged misappropriation of the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education programme.

The magistrate failed to start the trial, saying all four suspects charged by the DCI must appear in court.

Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused in court on August 17, 2023
Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused in court on August 17, 2023
According to the DCI, the fourth suspect, former chief officer Joseph Maritim, is believed to have fled the country at the height of investigations into the scandal.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions disclosed plans to appeal the suspects release. The magistrate granted the DPP two hours to lodge an appeal at the High Court.

The DCI released a statement on Wednesday, August 16, following the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, the programme’s Deputy Director and Trustee Meshack Rono and Joshua Kipkemboi.

In the statement, detectives noted that Mandago’s former chief officer Joseph Maritim fled the county after investigations into the alleged scam.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago arrested by DCI officers on August 16, 2023
Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago arrested by DCI officers on August 16, 2023
“The senator was arrested alongside two top county officials Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono over the scam, where parents lost over Sh800 million.

“A fourth suspect Joseph Maritim, is believed to have sneaked out of the country at the height of the investigation,” the statement read in part.

