Reason magistrate declined to start trial against Senator Mandago

The three were arraigned in a Nakuru court on August 17, in connection to the alleged misappropriation of the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education programme.

The magistrate failed to start the trial, saying all four suspects charged by the DCI must appear in court.

Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused in court on August 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the DCI, the fourth suspect, former chief officer Joseph Maritim, is believed to have fled the country at the height of investigations into the scandal.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions disclosed plans to appeal the suspects release. The magistrate granted the DPP two hours to lodge an appeal at the High Court.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago arrested by DCI officers on August 16, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“The senator was arrested alongside two top county officials Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono over the scam, where parents lost over Sh800 million.