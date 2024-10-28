Senator Osotsi to table evidence on corruption, political influence at Moi University

Renowned for his outspoken stance against political interference in institutions, Osotsi has taken a stand on a range of issues that have been subjects of public debate for some time.

The Chairperson of the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, has raised concerns over the influence of politics on academic institutions, especially Moi University.

Vihiga County Senator Godfrey Osotsi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Osotsi set to table evidence on political interference & corruption at Moi University

In a recent Senate session, he brought attention to the university’s challenges, attributing them to political meddling and tribal biases.

Osotsi specifically referenced the removal of Professor Laban Ayiro as Vice-Chancellor, describing it as a setback rooted in political and tribal pressures.

“The situation at Moi University should remind us as politicians not to disrupt educational institutions,” Osotsi remarked, arguing that Ayiro’s leadership could have brought much-needed progress to the institution.

Highlighting Ayiro’s subsequent success at Daystar University, which he described as having reached academic standards comparable to international universities, the former Vice Chairperson of the Implementation Committee talked on the importance of safeguarding Kenya’s educational institutions from political interference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vihiga County Senator Godfrey Osotsi Pulse Live Kenya

The Senate has allocated time for Osotsi to present his evidence next week, sparking renewed debate on the need to shield Kenya’s educational institutions from political and tribal interference, and to prioritise merit and academic standards.

Osostsi rejects term extensions for elected leaders

Osotsi’s advocacy for integrity extends beyond education. Recently, he voiced opposition to a proposal to extend term limits for elected leaders, a move that sparked intense public debate.

Osotsi, alongside other leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), dismissed the proposal as unnecessary and counterproductive. “Senator Cherargei likes drama all the time. We are saying we are not ready for drama. Five years is enough for leaders in office,” he remarked, emphasising his belief in democratic accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vihiga County Senator Godfrey Osotsi Pulse Live Kenya

This stance aligns with ODM’s official position, with Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna reiterating the party’s opposition to extending terms for the president and other elected officials.

Osotsi believes that regular leadership transitions promote accountability, keeping leaders responsive to the public’s needs and preventing the consolidation of power.\

Osotsi, the Deputy Party Leader of ODM, is preparing to present evidence supporting his claims that Moi University’s decline is due to corruption and tribalism. If successful, this would mark yet another achievement in the Egerton University alumni's career.

Vihiga County Senator Godfrey Osotsi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his significant legislative successes came in 2018 when he sponsored a motion to establish sports academies in every constituency.