Senators summon NMS Boss Badi & Deputy Governor Kananu over Covid-19 funds

Badi has been summoned alongside Deputy Governor Anne Kananu over the funds which include the county’s revenue and Danish International Development Agency’s (Danida) donation.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has further recommended that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigates officials of NMS, over alleged irregular withdrawal and loss of Sh32.38 million meant to fight the virus.

Badi had skipped an earlier summon and sent his Deputy, Kang’ethe Thuku and 8 other officials to represent him.

However, Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito rescheduled the meeting and advised that the NMS boss should convene himself.

"We had invited the NMS Director General in his capacity as the Chief Executive of the entity, because the issues we should discuss can only be responded by the DG, so in his absence we have to reschedule this meeting,” said Mbito.

Mbito added that Kananu and her county executives should avail themselves to respond on issues that concern their domain and ‘the functions that were not transferred to NMS'.

In an Audit Report, NMS had received a total of Sh294.38 million from the National Government to fight the pandemic.