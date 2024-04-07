The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Several feared dead in tragic accident involving Kensilver bus at Nithi bridge

Charles Ouma

Road accidents continued to claim more lives on Sunday with several deaths reported even as government agencies race against time to reverse the trend.

Kensilver bus that was involved in an accident at Nithi bridge on Sunday, April 7

Several people are feared dead following a tragic road accident involving a Kensilver bus at the notorious Nithi bridge where many lives have been lost in the past.

Preliminary reports placed the number of those who perished in the accident which occured on Sunday, April 7 at seven with several others taken to hospital with injuries.

The bus was ferrying passengers from Maua to Nairobi when tragedy struck at the notorious back spot.

Emergency rescue and response team from Tharaka Nithi county rushed to the scene of the accident and coordinated rescue efforts.

Tharaka Nithi County police commander Zacchaeus Ngeno who confirmed the incident noted that investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the tragic accident.

He also confirmed fatalities, adding that the exact count was not clear by the time of his address.

"We have not been able to confirm how many fatalities we have had here but we are certain that we have had some fatalities," Ngeno said.

"We call upon all drivers to get their vehicles to be roadworthy at all times especially public vehicles," he added.

Kensilver bus that was involved in an accident at Nithi bridge on Sunday, April 7 Pulse Live Kenya
Eye witnesses claimed that the bus in question experienced brake failure and veered off the road before rolling.

In July 2022, a Modern Coast bus ferrying passengers was involved in a tragic accident at the notorious bridge, with 33 lives lost and several others left with injuries.

Pressure piles as accidents rise

In the wake of the fatal crashes, pressure has been piling on the government and all other stakeholders, including road users to play their part.

A day earlier on Saturday, April 6, an accident involving several vehicles along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway was reported to have claimed five lives.

Reports indicate that the multiple vehicle crash involved six trucks which collided resulting in fatalities with several injuries also reported.

Trucks involved in an accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway on April 6, 2024
Trucks involved in an accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway on April 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Road accidents have been on the rise with statistics rising each day despite tough talk by government agencies and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who has in the recent past announced several measures rolled out to reverse the trend.

NTSA noted that accidents significantly rose between January 1, 2024, and April 1, 2024 compared to a similar period last year in which 7,198 people were involved in road accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

