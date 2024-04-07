The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lawmaker’s daughter involved in hit & run accident along Lumumba Drive, Thika Road

Charles Ouma

A good Samaritan who was at the scene of the accident identified the vehicle and rushed the injured victim to hospital

File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route]
File image of a traffic police officer manning traffic on a road in Nairobi. [Ma3 Route]

A manhunt has been launched for a driver who is reported to have knocked down a lady who was later identified as the daughter of a Kirinyaga Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

Recommended articles

The driver of the white SUV is reported to have fled from the scene after knocking down MCA Njeri Mwaniki’s daughter who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened along Thika road at Lumumba drive with the victim left with injuries.

READ: 2 dead, scores rushed to hospital as passenger bus rams into fuel tanker

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was rushed to hospital by a well-wisher who was at the scene of the crash.

The lawmaker has issued a statement imploring the police and the public to assist in identifying the driver of the vehicle in question and bringing him to face justice.

“You knocked down my daughter almost killing her, you will know that there is law in this country,” the MCA stated.

The victim of a hit and run accident on April 6, 2024
The victim of a hit and run accident on April 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

She assured the driver who is believed to have gone into hiding that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with him and urged him to cut the long process of searching for him by surrendering.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are wise just reveal yourself before the law catches up with you.” She added.

Appeal for prayers and details of vehicle involved

The lawmaker shared what she claimed to be the registration details of the vehicle, a white Harrier/Lexus bearing the number plates KCM *0*C and appealed for prayers.

The MCA thanked a good Samaritan identified as Dennis who was at the scene of the accident.

Dennis was able to identify the vehicle which sped off and rushed the injured lady to hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road accidents have been on the rise with statistics rising each day despite tough talk by government agencies and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who has in the recent past announced several measures rolled out to reverse the trend.

NTSA noted that accidents significantly rose between January 1, 2024, and April 1, 2024 compared to a similar period last year in which 7,198 people were involved in road accidents.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The 14-seater matatu which was impounded after while ferrying 31 students in Meru County on March 30, 2024.

Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo slaps Ruto & Raila with ultimatum, accuses Kenya Kwanza of deceit

File image of the JKUAT main gate. A student at the institution is reported to have died by suicide on Saturday, March 30 2024

Inside the final moments of JKUAT student who committed suicide in hostel

President Ruto and his adopted daughter, Nadia Cherono at the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Naivasha, Nakuru county in March 2024.

Ruto & adopted daughter steal the show at Safari Rally with touching hand-in-hand moment