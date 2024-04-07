Lawmaker’s daughter involved in hit & run accident along Lumumba Drive, Thika Road

The driver of the white SUV is reported to have fled from the scene after knocking down MCA Njeri Mwaniki’s daughter who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened along Thika road at Lumumba drive with the victim left with injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital by a well-wisher who was at the scene of the crash.

The lawmaker has issued a statement imploring the police and the public to assist in identifying the driver of the vehicle in question and bringing him to face justice.

“You knocked down my daughter almost killing her, you will know that there is law in this country,” the MCA stated.

She assured the driver who is believed to have gone into hiding that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with him and urged him to cut the long process of searching for him by surrendering.

“If you are wise just reveal yourself before the law catches up with you.” She added.

Appeal for prayers and details of vehicle involved

The lawmaker shared what she claimed to be the registration details of the vehicle, a white Harrier/Lexus bearing the number plates KCM *0*C and appealed for prayers.

The MCA thanked a good Samaritan identified as Dennis who was at the scene of the accident.

Dennis was able to identify the vehicle which sped off and rushed the injured lady to hospital for treatment.

Road accidents have been on the rise with statistics rising each day despite tough talk by government agencies and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who has in the recent past announced several measures rolled out to reverse the trend.