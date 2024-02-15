Sh45M contract dispute '4 men' wanted to negotiate with Kelvin Kiptum before crash

The four presented themselves for grilling, telling the police that they visited the family in good faith and were not strangers as alleged by Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot.

The developments come amid heightened speculation and public interest in unraveling the events leading up to the untimely death of the renowned athlete.

According to their lawyer, Kipyegon Langat, the quartet had visited the home to negotiate terms of a Sh45 million contract Kiptum had signed with a Chinese company.

Lawyer Kipyegon Langat Pulse Live Kenya

“My clients were present at the Kiptum family home for a good cause. They were welcomed and received by the father of the deceased, the mother, and the widow. They were even given food; they stayed there for almost 3 hours, and the meeting was successful,” the lawyer said.

Sources reported that that the athlete had opted to pay back the Chinese company, but the firm was only interested in having the athlete fulfill his contractual obligation.

They were not interested in a legal battle, and they sent the four to negotiate a deal.

“They sent the four men to negotiate if they could be compensated, or they would be given another opportunity to supply more equipment for the forthcoming Rotterdam race,” Joshua Chelal, the Elgeyo Marakwet county DCI chief, said.

Kiptum's father initially denied any knowledge of the individuals, prompting further suspicion and raising questions about the nature of their interaction with the family.

The four men are expected to report back to the DCI on Friday, February 16.

Elgeyo Marakwet county DCI chief Joshua Chelal Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, President William Ruto, who chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the year on February 14 at State House, honored the marathon world record holder.

