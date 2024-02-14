Why Kelvin Kiptum's airbags didn't deploy during accident

Keiyo South OCPD Abdullahi Dahir led journalists to the site where the Sunday evening accident, which claimed the lives of Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana, occurred.

He explained that preliminary reports indicate the car veered off the road into a ditch and struck a tree approximately 60 metres away.

Wreckage of the Toyota Premio that Kelvin Kiptum was driving Pulse Live Kenya

Police suspect the Toyota Premio was traveling at high speed, noting that 60 metres should have provided ample distance for braking at normal speeds.

It was also confirmed that the vehicle's airbags did not deploy.

"The sensors for the airbags are typically located at the front. If there's no impact on the front part of the vehicle, the airbags will not deploy. The impact occurred on the roof of the car," said the Keiyo South OCPD.

Additionally, police are expanding their investigation to include claims from Kiptum's father that four unknown men sought the athlete at his home a few days before the accident.

The traffic inspection team is analyzing the mechanical condition of the Toyota Premio involved in the accident that resulted in the deaths of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

Investigators are attempting to reconstruct the events leading up to the tragic accident.

The severely damaged vehicle was towed to Kaptagat Police Station for an assessment.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35, Pulse Live Kenya

Sharon Chepkirui Jepkosgei, the sole survivor of the accident, sustained minor bruises and soft tissue injuries.

In addition to assessing the vehicle's mechanics, investigators are awaiting the post-mortem reports of both the athlete and his coach for further insights and are speaking to witnesses who were first on the scene.