VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

Albert Mwangi Irungu who identified himself as the deceased’s father, said that the current reports had uncovered wounds he was trying to heal from after losing his daughter a year ago.

“Mimi ndiye baba Sharon, social media kwa siku mbili mumeongea kuhusu mtoto wangu. Nilipoteza mtoto last year na hata hamtaki ni heal. Saa ile naenda kuheal, tena mko kwa social media.

(I am Sharon’s father and you have been talking about my daughter on social media for the last two days. I lost my child last year and you don’t want me to heal),” he said.

Mwangi said that he was not aware of any past differences between Sharon and her husband DJ Brownskin, saying he first heard of the rumours of infidelity from social media reports.

Some reports have accused the couple of being unfaithful to one another, with some quarters defending either of the two.

“Nilikuwa kazini nikapigiwa simu ati mtu amekunywa dawa. Sijawai ambiwa kulikuwaje. Najua wameishi vizuri na furaha, walinitembelea kwangu kamulu wakiwa na watoto wao wawili (I was at work when I was informed about the incident through a phone call),” he spoke.

Addressing claims of his daughter’s infidelity, Mwangi questioned why her husband had not busted her or captured evidence of her cheating on him.

“Nimeona yeye anajua kupiga video sana, mbona anasema hii mambo ya aliwapata, si angechukuwa hiyo video (I saw he knows how to record videos, if he busted her, why did he not record)?” the man questioned.

He said all he wants is justice for his daughter and had no vendetta against anyone, adding that it was inhumane for her husband to record her final moments without helping.

“Huwezi chukua video ya mtu mumezaa na yeye watoto wawili akifa…ata kama umekosewa namna gani. Yani yeye anakupenda, anakufa kwa ajili ya mapenzi yako lakini wewe unachukua video akifa, Hiyo ndio reward unaweza mpatia (How can you record a video of someone with whom you have sired two children dying. She loved you and died for that love but you chose to record her. Is that how you reward her)?

“Kumbuka kitu mzuri amewai kufanyia. Lakini unachukua video mpaka anaaga. Wewe ulipeleka maiti hosi, hukupelekla mgonjwa,” he said adding that her husband had ample time to rush her to the hospital for treatment.

He gave an example of how Kenyans rush to help accident victims despite being strangers to them, highlighting the importance of saving lives.