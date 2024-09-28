The sports category has moved to a new website.

SHIF Implementation: Kenyans infiltrate crucial meeting to voice concerns

Charles Ouma

The concerned Kenyans made it clear that they disapprove the new scheme that continues to draw opposition from several quarters.

Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa
Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa

The implementation of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) suffered another setback after virtual training sessions meant for public health officials across the country regarding the registration and use of the new health scheme was suspended.

The training was suspended after members of the public infiltrated the training sessions to oppose the SHIF.

The concerned Kenyans made it clear that they disapprove the new scheme that continues to draw opposition from several quarters.

Among the issues raised include its implementation as well as the the dismal benefits members will receive compared to their contributions for dental, optical, and other treatments.

Members will contribute 2.75per cent of the gross salary with Kenyans making it clear that they are not impressed with the scheme.

Those who stormed the sessions, including on social media conveyed disappointment with the registration process, exposing faults with the same.

A section claimed that despite adding their dependents, the names that reflected are not their actual dependents.

Ministry of Health building
Ministry of Health building

At some point, patriotic songs took over, with the voices of the facilitators drowned in the mix.

Attempts to kick out those who joined the virtual meeting were futile as they kept rejoining in large numbers.

Those who stormed the meeting also sang patriotic songs, leaving the organizers with no option but to postpone the meeting.

With the deadline for the implementation of the scheme drawing nearer, widespread confusion and lack of clarity persists.

The Ministry of Health has not disclosed the number of Kenyans who have registered so far and remains silent on the faults raised as well as the concerns raised.

Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of Health failed to attend a meeting scheduled for Friday, September 27 that was intended to provide an update ahead of the new health system rollout.

An AI generated image of a doctor smiling while talking to a patient in a hospital
An AI generated image of a doctor smiling while talking to a patient in a hospital
The meeting failed to take place with both the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of Health failing to provide an explanation.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

