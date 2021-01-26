Somalia has lifted a ban it placed on the sale of Miraa (Khat) from Kenya.

Somalia, however, insisted that traders who want sell Miraa from Kenya must first apply for import licenses.

Somalia officials banned the export of miraa saying that because khat is picked and moved by hand, it could be a vector for coronavirus.

Miraa is a wildly popular herbal stimulant in Somalia that is said to increase energy, deepen focus and suppress appetite.

In August last year (2020), Somali set out five demands that would see them lift the ban that had affected Miraa traders.

The demands included; Kenya must treat Somalia as an equal, stop interfering with Somalia’s internal affairs, apologize for violating Somalia airspace, allow for goods from Somalia to be sold in Kenya and stop forcing flights from Somalia to make a stop in Wajir for inspection.

Somalia also demanded for direct government to government talks.