Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, accusing the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss General Mohamed Badi of crimes against humanity.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the Nairobi Governor said the demolitions and evictions being effected across city slums by the NMS, are unconstitutional and a gross violation of economic rights.

Sonko mentioned that Nairobi residents have been displaced in more than six slums in the city county, despite the rising cases of Covid-19, putting the lives of city residents even more at risk.

He added that he will also write to the UN Security Council asking the Secretary General to form an International Commission of Inquiry on the Nairobi evictions that have left thousands homeless.

NMS Boss General Mohamed Badi with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Here’s Sonko’s statement

"Today afternoon while accompanied by other grassroots leaders, we visited victims of inhumane demolitions and evictions in the sprawling Kaloleni slums where families and small-scale traders have been left homeless and counting their losses after NMS demolished their homes and structures without any notice.

It is unconstitutional and in gross violation of the economic rights to accessible and adequate housing under Article 43 of the Constitution of Kenya and Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to demolish homes and businesses of the poor and helpless Residents of Nairobi especially now when Covid-19 is ravaging Kenyans and cases are on the rise as it exposes many to risks associated with the pandemic.

Under article 62 of the Constitution of Kenya, Public Land in Kenya is vested in and held by both the National Government and County Government in trust for the residents. Land in Nairobi is NOT a transferred function as it is not even one of the Functions listed in Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

I am writing to the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to demand for investigations against forced and arbitrary displacement of Nairobi Residents without grounds by our own Kenyan soldier "SADDAM HUSSEIN" which amounts to crimes against humanity and persecution. The systemic and widespread character of the forced displacement and eviction of Nairobi Residents amount to crime against humanity against Nairobians. So far Nairobi has experienced unlawful displacement of populations in Kariobangi, Ruai, Kibra, Dagoretti, Gikomba and today Kaloleni slums.

I shall also copy UN Security Council requiring that they pass a resolution requiring the UN Secretary General to form an International Commission of Inquiry on Nairobi Evictions.

As Nairobi Residents, we are shocked that BBI Report does not address itself on the issue of forced displacement and evictions of ordinary Kenyans."