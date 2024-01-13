South Mugirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro has issued a cryptic message amid an ongoing feud with Kisii governor Simba Arati.
Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu revealed that efforts are underway to broker truce
Recommended articles
The statement comes hours after Arati vowed to deal with him decisively politically, warning that he may have to revert to his old self, and rely on God's grace.
"They are now poking to see if I am still Simba (lion). It will be foolish for them to think that a lion which has been rained on is toothless.
“I have tried to be a good person but it seems being a good person will be my downfall. I have decided to revert to my old self, and I will rely on God's grace," Ararti stated.
The governor also noted that he may be forced to defend himself should push come to shove.
"Ata nipigwe teke, wala risasi ama nifungwe jela, sitarudi nyuma. Kila mtu akona kazi take, mjumbe, MCA, governor na senata wakona kazi yao, lazima kila mtu afanye kazi yake. Bora niko, tutapambana na nyinyi kiasa vilivyo," Arati said at a funeral in Migori on Friday.
Osoro fires back in cryptic message declaring himself Leopard
In an apparent response to the governor, Osoro who declared himself the Gusiiland leopard asserted that he is ready for what lies ahead.
"Do not swallow bait offered by the enemy. Do not interfere with an army that is returning home," his X post read.
"Echui Ya Gusii iko tayari. My two cents. (Gusii Land Leopard is ready.)” He added.
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu will in the coming days lead efforts to broker truce.
"To get to the bottom of the matter, it has been decided that consultations be initiated among the leaders to find a solution to this unacceptable situation that threatens to soil the good name of our otherwise peaceful region," Machogu said in a statement on Friday, adding that the venue of the meeting would be communicated later.
ODM demands for the transfer of police boss
Orange democratic Movement party has called for the transfer of Kisii police boss following outbreak of violence at events organized by the Kisii governor.
In the most recent one, bullets were allegedly fired at an event where the county boss was issuing bursaries.
"The ODM party expresses serious concern about the life and safety of its National Vice-Chair and Kisii Governor Simba Arati following repeated violent attacks perpetrated by known persons in broad daylight with what appears to be tacit support and collaboration with elements in the security forces," Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna lamented.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke