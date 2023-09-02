Standard Media Group announces new wave of layoffs

An internal memo signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joe Munene on Friday, September 1 and circulated to staff indicates that the layoffs which is the second wave in 2023 will affect both junior and senior employees of the media giant.

The first wave happened in March claimed the jobs of ten journalists.

"This is to notify all members of staff of the Company's intention to declare redundancies that will affect employees across several departments," the memo stated.

The layoffs is as a result of several factors including the prevailing economic situation which has affected businesses, increasing competition in the media landscape, rising cost of living among others.

"This process has been necessitated by the need to restructure the business to adopt a leaner, more efficient structure," Munene stated in the memo.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer assured all staff that the process and selection criteria will be in line with existing labor laws and the Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) for union employees.

He assured staff of fairness during the exercise, adding that all affected employees will be notified and paid their full dues.

"The affected employees will be duly informed in writing. They will receive notice pay as per the Contract of Employment, and payment of leave days accrued and not taken at the time of exit," Munene stated, noting that the company had no choice but to cut down on expenses and consequently issued a one month notice of the intention to declare redundancy with effect from Friday, September 1.

"Affected employees will have get their pension dues or gratuity in accordance with the Scheme," Munene assured.