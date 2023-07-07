Insider appointed acting CEO to drive Standard Group's comeback

"The Board has appointed Mr Joe Munene as the Acting Chief Executive Officer with effect from 6th July 2023. Mr Munene is currently the Company’s Managing Director - Broadcast Division," Millicent Ng'etich who is SG's secretary wrote.

With over 20 years of experience in media management, Mr Munene joined Standard Group in 2013.

Munene has previously worked as a general manager at NTV Uganda and CNBC Africa, both part of the Nation Media Group.

In its press release, SG emphasized that Munene is a graduate of both the University of Nairobi and Jomo Kenyatta University.

Standard Group thanks Orlando Lyomu

Standard Group Media confirmed on July 7th the resignation of Orlando Lyomu from the role of CEO after serving in the position since 2018.

According to the Standard Group's notice on Lyomu's resignation, the board approved his letter, effective from July 6th.

Lyomu joined the company in 2012 as the Finance Director and Executive Director before being promoted to the role of CEO in 2018.

The statement also highlighted that Lyomu played a vital role in driving the company's diversification strategy and spearheading efforts to establish a modern newsroom.

"The board takes this opportunity to thank Mr Lyomu for his leadership and contribution to the company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors," read the SG's statement.

Mass exit at Standard Group

Standard Group has lost some of its top journalists to their rivals in 2022 and part of 2023 with some of them landing lucrative roles on their places of work.

Hassan Ali and Billy Miya left Radio Maisha for Radio 47 in an exciting new journey at the newly founded radio station.

