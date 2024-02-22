The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
State House exceeds 6-month budget by Sh447 million

Denis Mwangi

State House financial operations have sparked conversations around budgetary discipline and fiscal responsibility.

President William Ruto during a media interview at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto during a media interview at State House, Nairobi

The Treasury's mid-year budgetary review sheds light on expenditure trends that not only challenge President William Ruto's administration's austerity commitments but also highlight areas of concern and opportunities for policy adjustment.

This exploration offers a detailed analysis of the State House's financial management, its implications for Kenya's fiscal health, and the broader objectives of economic stability and growth.

During the first half of the fiscal year, the Treasury reports revealed that the State House exceeded its allocated budget by approximately Sh447 million.

President William Ruto hosted United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at State House, Nairobi on September 26, 2023
President William Ruto hosted United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at State House, Nairobi on September 26, 2023 President William Ruto hosted United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at State House, Nairobi on September 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
This over-expenditure pushed the total spending to nearly Sh5.37 billion against a backdrop of a Sh4.92 billion target.

The majority of these expenses, accounting for over 92 percent, were recurrent costs, including maintenance, administration, and employee compensation.

Notably, the operational costs of the State House surged to Sh4.68 billion, overshooting the planned Sh4.26 billion.

Additionally, development program spending exceeded expectations by 5.19 percent, totaling Sh689 million.

These figures emerged in the context of a supplementary budget late last year, which infused an additional Sh2.53 billion into State House finances to cover various operational and maintenance costs.

The Ruto administration has vocalized its commitment to austerity, aiming to trim the fiscal deficit and stabilize the national debt.

The Treasury's directive, as outlined in the Budget Review and Outlook Paper, emphasizes maintaining expenditure within approved ceilings and reallocates funds only within these limits, barring critical sectors like security and education.

However, the State House's budgetary overshoot raises questions about the practical implementation of these austerity measures.

President William Ruto has been navigating a season of adaptation as State House's main residence undergoes eight weeks of renovations.

Opting against the construction of a new Sh2 billion building amidst economic challenges, President Ruto has proactively chosen to rejig the traditional approach to official functions and meetings.

State House was built in 1907 to serve as the official residence of the governor of British East Africa, when Kenya was a colony within the British Empire.

A photo showing construction works at State House Kenya
A photo showing construction works at State House Kenya A photo showing construction works at State House Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The ongoing renovations at the main State House residence have prompted President Ruto to leverage the recently constructed presidential pavilion.

With the capacity to accommodate between 1,000 to 1,500 people, the pavilion not only serves as an alternative space for official gatherings but also eliminates the historical need to hire tents and equipment for large delegations.

The news desk broke the news about the Ruto’s newly constructed presidential pavilion on January 3, after the head of state hosted various guests from Somalia and Sudan.

President Ruto's move to build the pavilion was a strategic move to enhance efficiency while addressing economic considerations.

President William Ruto met South Sudan special envoy General Akol Koor Kuc at State House Nairobi on January 2, 2024
President William Ruto met South Sudan special envoy General Akol Koor Kuc at State House Nairobi on January 2, 2024 President William Ruto met South Sudan special envoy General Akol Koor Kuc at State House Nairobi on January 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

The decision stems from a recognition that some officials had previously profited from rental fees associated with tents and equipment whenever past heads of state hosted significant delegations.

During the renovation period, President Ruto is adapting by working from various State Houses and Lodges across the country.

This operational shift allows him to maintain an active engagement in touring and launching projects nationwide.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

