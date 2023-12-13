Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

According to the Constitution, a retired head of state is entitled to an office space with staff for his use.

The house, situated alongside Dennis Pritt Road and next to State House was previously a private residence and unmarked. According to Google Maps, the label now reads Uhuru Kenyatta Institute, complete with a profile.

"The Uhuru Kenyatta Institute is a non-profit organisation founded by the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya and it houses both the Center for Climate Change & Biodiversity and the Center for Peace & Security," the description reads.

Meeting between Uhuru Kenyatta, the Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process and the EAC Technical Advisory Team on the current state of affairs in eastern DRC Pulse Live Kenya

Since his retirement in 2022, the former head of state has been leading peace efforts in DRC and Ethiopia as the AU-Kenya Peace Envoy and Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process.

In the recent past, Kenyatta has held meetings with several ambassadors among them US Ambassador Meg Whitman, British High Commissioner Neil Wigan and Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian.

The residence made headlines earlier in the year when close associates of President William Ruto opposed Kenyatta’s decision to turn his private residence into his office during retirement.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi Peace Process met with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region Huang Xia Pulse Live Kenya

“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta wants taxpayers to pay him rent to use his house along State House Road, as the Retired President's Office.

“He wants an evaluation of the Multi-million home to be done and a monthly bill passed to Hustler Nation as rent,” Dennis Itumbi said.

In his new capacity, the former head of state has chosen to retain the assistance of trusted aides who were instrumental during his presidency.

They include former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, former State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua and former Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau.

Kanze Dena

Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has a wealth of experience and expertise in media and communication and played a significant role in shaping Kenyatta's public image and ensuring effective communication with the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit.

She handed over to incumbent Hussein Mohamed in October 2022 and thanked Kenyatta for the opportunity to serve the country.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Bintou Keita in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Her professionalism, eloquence, and ability to connect with people made her a trusted confidante of the former president.

She is well-equipped to provide guidance on matters related to media strategy, public relations, and effective communication.

Ambassador Macharia Kamau

Another trusted aide that Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen to retain after assuming his envoy role is Ambassador Macharia Kamau.

With a long career in diplomacy and international relations, the former Foreign Affairs PS has been instrumental in shaping Kenya's foreign policy.

His deep understanding of geopolitical dynamics has made him an invaluable asset to Kenyatta as a special envoy. In August 2022, he was appointed as a member of the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

Ambassador Kamau Macharia speaking during a meeting convened by Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate on the ongoing Nairobi Peace Process aimed at establishing a lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassador Kamau has been accompanying Kenyatta who is the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) – Led Nairobi Process for the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern DRC.

Kinuthia Mbugua

As the former State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua played a critical role in the smooth running of Kenyatta’s office, overseeing administrative operations and ensuring efficiency in the day-to-day functioning of State House.

Before joining politics, Mbugua served as a police officer and rose the ranks to retire as an Administration Police (AP) Commandant in 2012.

Kinthia Mbugua during a consultative meeting with various stakeholders on the cantonment matters in North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Pulse Live Kenya

