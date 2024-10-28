The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
State House reappoints personal assistant who was let go by Gachagua to senior role

Denis Mwangi

Gachagua let go of his personal assistant weeks before the fallout in Kenya Kwanza but State House seems to have reappointed him

State House has reappointed Francis Ngotho Maina, who previously served as the Personal Assistant to impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, to a senior role despite Gachagua’s recent dismissal of him.

This move comes in the midst of Gachagua's legal battle to overturn his impeachment, which has left the Deputy President’s office in a state of uncertainty, as others were ordered to go on compulsory leave.

The reappointment was made official on October 23, 2024 through a formal communication from the State House seen by the news desk.

According to the new directive, Maina has been appointed as the Deputy Director of Communications in the Office of the Deputy President under Local Agreement Terms, set for an initial period of three years and tied to the tenure of President William Ruto.

The new role, effective from October 21, 2024, signals an elevation for Maina, positioning him within the communications leadership of the Deputy President's office.

Gachagua had previously terminated Maina’s contract on August 20, 2024, citing conditions within the PSC 38 Local Agreement Form that allowed him to let go of his assistant.

The termination was set to take effect on October 21, and Maina was provided with terminal dues, including a service gratuity. At the time, the decision appeared conclusive.

However, the reappointment suggests that the State House may be realigning personnel within the Deputy President’s office to ensure stability during the political turmoil surrounding Gachagua's impeachment.

Gachagua’s camp has yet to respond to the reappointment of his former assistant.

Nonetheless, Maina’s new position as Deputy Director of Communications places him in a critical role.

