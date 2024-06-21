The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Namwamba & MP John Kiarie booed off stage at different events [Videos]

Denis Mwangi

In two separate events, CS Ababu Namwamba and MP John Kiarie were forced to halt their speeches after the crowd became hostile

A collage of CS Ababu Namwamba and Dagoretti MP John Kiarie
A collage of CS Ababu Namwamba and Dagoretti MP John Kiarie

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, faced a hostile reception at the Carnivore Grounds on Thursday night.

On Friday, Namwamba had attended a comedy show hosted by renowned comedian Daniel Churchill Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill, in honour of former Churchill Show comedian the late Fred Omondi.

Fred Omondi died in a road accident on June 15 in Nairobi.

The evening took an unexpected turn when CS Namwamba stepped on stage.

Almost immediately, the atmosphere grew tense as a section of the audience began booing, jeering, and chanting, making it difficult for him to proceed with his speech.

Despite his attempts to power through the conversation, the audience's disapproval was palpable.

Churchill was forced to step to intervene and tried to calm the agitated audience and create a more welcoming environment for Namwamba.

However, the crowd’s hostility persisted, leading to an uncomfortable and abrupt end to the Cabinet Secretary’s address.

This incident comes hot on the heels of nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which has stirred significant public discontent.

Watch the video of CS Ababu Namwamba being booed below

Earlier in the day, Dagoretti MP John Kiarie faced a similar reception at a funeral ceremony.

Kiarie was compelled to cut short his speech as mourners signalled their disapproval.

Demonstrating political acumen and sensitivity, he opted to read the room, offering brief condolences to the bereaved family before sitting down.

In a social media post, Kiarie reflected on the incident, stating, "Hapa, I just read the room and said my brief pole to the family of my friend and sat down."

The MP has been criticised by many young people after he dismissed protests against the Finance Bill 2024 as fake.

Speaking in Parliament during the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2024 on Wednesday, the MP claimed that edited images were being spread to make the 'fake' protests seem legitimate.

Watch the video of MP John Kiarie being booed below

The protests against the Finance Bill 2024 stem from widespread opposition to proposed tax increases and budgetary allocations perceived as burdensome.

Citizens have taken to the streets in various counties, expressing their frustration and demanding the government reconsider the bill.

The protests highlight the growing discontent among Kenyans over economic policies they believe worsen the cost of living crisis.

The bill proposes several changes, including higher taxes on essential goods and services, which many argue will disproportionately affect low-income households.

In response to the public outcry, opposition leaders and civil society groups have called for comprehensive revisions to the bill, advocating for more equitable and sustainable economic measures.

As tensions continue to rise, the government faces mounting pressure to address the grievances of its citizens.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

