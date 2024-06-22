Eric Omondi’s warning to Ruto & highlights of ‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi

The protest mood in the country found its way into the event that went down on the same day that the deceased’s brother, Eric Omondi was arrested while protesting and detained for several hours with anti-government chants dominating.

Anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests and anti-government protests that have dominated news for the last several days found its way to the event.

CS Ababu Namwamba jeered off the stage amid chants of "Ruto must go chants"

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports who attempted to address the crowd was jeered off the stage.

Chants of “Ruto must go” broke out with some moving to prevent the CS from speaking at the event.

Namwamba’s attempts to calm down the crowd were futile with comedian and radio host Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill also attempting to intervene unsuccessfully.

The event was halted temporarily as the crowd’s hostility persisted, leading to an uncomfortable and abrupt end to the Cabinet Secretary’s address.

It is only after the CS returned the microphone to Churchill and walked away in the company of his bodyguards that the crowd calmed down, allowing the event to proceed.

Comedy, grief and protests at 'Last Laugh. festival in honour of Fred Omondi

Comedians who took to the stage served the crowd in attendance some laughter and fun while celebrating the life of the beloved figure in the comedy scene who passed on in a tragic road accident on June 15.

The poignant event saw grief and comedy blend with fans interacting with comedians late into the night.

Eric Omondi's warning to President Ruto

Notable figures in the creative industry weighed in on Finance Bill 2024 urging President William Ruto not to sign the bill into law should it make it through all the stages lest he faces irreversible consequences.

“Do not attempt, do not think, do not imagine, do not dream, do not put pen to paper.” Comedian-turned-activist stated while directly addressing President Ruto.

Eric Omondi on a horse outside Parliament Buildings on Friday, June 21, 2024 shortly before his arrest Pulse Live Kenya