The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Super Metro releases statement as details emerge on Makanga Bae's fatal accident

Lynet Okumu

Aside from his work as a conductor, Makanga Bae was also an educated, and devoted family man, as he leaves behind a grieving wife and children.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'
The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'
  • Gerald Njoroge Mwangi, also known as Makanga Bae, tragically passed away after a road accident.
  • Makanga Bae was known for his dedication, professionalism, and charm, and had a strong following among Super Metro passengers.
  • He was an educated man with a degree in Catering and Accommodation.

Recommended articles

The Super Metro matatu sacco has paid tribute to one of its most beloved conductors, Gerald Njoroge Mwangi, popularly known as Mwas, following his tragic death in a road accident.

The accident has left many grieving, with the sacco and Mwas’s loved ones mourning the loss of a man who touched many lives.

Aside from his work as a conductor, Makanga Bae was also an educated man, holding a degree, which further adds to the sense of loss felt by those who knew him.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'
The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, wife, mum's reaction to his job

He was not only a beloved public figure but also a devoted family man, as he leaves behind a grieving wife and children.

Makanga Bae who was widely recognised as Nairobi's best-looking matatu conductor, succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Harmony, man who was who was involved in organising a blood drive for Makanga bae after the accident, details of the crash are still limited.

Although the specifics of the accident are yet to be fully clarified, it has been confirmed that Makanga Bae was fatally injured when he was ejected from the moving vehicle.

They were hit from behind, and there was a car that collided with them,” Harmony explained during an interview with a local media house "They were leaving one of the stages along the highway when the accident happened. He was at the door and was thrown out upon impact.”

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'
The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

Mwangi was then rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).Despite receiving medical care and undergoing surgery, his condition worsened and one of his legs was amputated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, despite the collective efforts of medical professionals and the overwhelming support from the public, Mwangi succumbed to his injuries.

According to a close family member, he had too much internal bleeding.

On Friday, October 11, the Super Metro matatu sacco issued a statement mourning the loss of Gerald Njoroge Mwangi.

In their tribute, the sacco reflected on the impact Mwas had on his family, friends, and colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In loving memory of Mwas, beloved child, husband, dad, and friend. All forms of loss are heartbreaking, but letting go is a profound meaning of loss itself. Peace will come from the memories of his love and affection that comfort you today and tomorrow," the statement reads.

The sacco’s message conveyed the deep sadness felt by the Super Metro community and beyond, as they expressed their heartfelt condolences to Mwas’s family and loved ones.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'
The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

Mwas had garnered a strong following, with many recognising him not just for his good looks but also for his dedication to his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his friendly demeanour, professionalism, and charm, Mwas was more than just a matatu conductor—he became a well-known figure in Nairobi's public transport sector.

His death has sent shockwaves throughout the city, particularly among Super Metro passengers who regularly interacted with him.

Many remember him as a man who always greeted people with a smile and took pride in ensuring passengers had a safe and pleasant journey.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'
The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

Mwas's life was filled with ambition, and he had aspirations beyond his role in the transport industry. His passing has cut short these dreams, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Super Metro releases statement as details emerge on Makanga Bae's fatal accident

Super Metro releases statement as details emerge on Makanga Bae's fatal accident

DP Gachagua's request to CJ Martha Koome & new push to block impeachment

DP Gachagua's request to CJ Martha Koome & new push to block impeachment

Gov't inks 30-year deal worth Sh95.68B with Adani Energy Solutions

Gov't inks 30-year deal worth Sh95.68B with Adani Energy Solutions

Kennedy Onyango: Mother wins right to bury slain son amidst father's protest

Kennedy Onyango: Mother wins right to bury slain son amidst father's protest

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto

Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked

Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance