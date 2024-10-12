Super Metro releases statement as details emerge on Makanga Bae's fatal accident

The Super Metro matatu sacco has paid tribute to one of its most beloved conductors, Gerald Njoroge Mwangi, popularly known as Mwas, following his tragic death in a road accident.

The accident has left many grieving, with the sacco and Mwas’s loved ones mourning the loss of a man who touched many lives.

Aside from his work as a conductor, Makanga Bae was also an educated man, holding a degree, which further adds to the sense of loss felt by those who knew him.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

He was not only a beloved public figure but also a devoted family man, as he leaves behind a grieving wife and children.

Details of accident that killed Makanga Bae

Makanga Bae who was widely recognised as Nairobi's best-looking matatu conductor, succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident.

According to Harmony, man who was who was involved in organising a blood drive for Makanga bae after the accident, details of the crash are still limited.

Although the specifics of the accident are yet to be fully clarified, it has been confirmed that Makanga Bae was fatally injured when he was ejected from the moving vehicle.

“They were hit from behind, and there was a car that collided with them,” Harmony explained during an interview with a local media house "They were leaving one of the stages along the highway when the accident happened. He was at the door and was thrown out upon impact.”

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

Mwangi was then rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).Despite receiving medical care and undergoing surgery, his condition worsened and one of his legs was amputated.

Sadly, despite the collective efforts of medical professionals and the overwhelming support from the public, Mwangi succumbed to his injuries.

According to a close family member, he had too much internal bleeding.

Super Metro releases statement after death of Makanga Bae

On Friday, October 11, the Super Metro matatu sacco issued a statement mourning the loss of Gerald Njoroge Mwangi.

In their tribute, the sacco reflected on the impact Mwas had on his family, friends, and colleagues.

"In loving memory of Mwas, beloved child, husband, dad, and friend. All forms of loss are heartbreaking, but letting go is a profound meaning of loss itself. Peace will come from the memories of his love and affection that comfort you today and tomorrow," the statement reads.

The sacco’s message conveyed the deep sadness felt by the Super Metro community and beyond, as they expressed their heartfelt condolences to Mwas’s family and loved ones.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

Makanga Bae was a man of the people

Mwas had garnered a strong following, with many recognising him not just for his good looks but also for his dedication to his work.

Known for his friendly demeanour, professionalism, and charm, Mwas was more than just a matatu conductor—he became a well-known figure in Nairobi's public transport sector.

His death has sent shockwaves throughout the city, particularly among Super Metro passengers who regularly interacted with him.

Many remember him as a man who always greeted people with a smile and took pride in ensuring passengers had a safe and pleasant journey.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya