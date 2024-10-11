Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Mwangi, a popular conductor on the Super Metro route, passed away following complications from a tragic accident that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

His death was announced on October 10, sending shockwaves through social media, as fans, family, and friends remembered him for his charm, hard work, and humility.

Despite being considered ‘cute’ by many and having an education, Mwangi remained dedicated to his job, which endeared him to both his colleagues and passengers.

Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, known by many as "Makanga Bae," Pulse Live Kenya

Late Gerald Mwangi’s journey into matatu industry

Before his rise to fame as a matatu conductor, Mwangi shared his story about how he found himself in the industry.

Despite having a degree in Catering and Accommodation, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for him to find work in his field.

He spoke about how the harsh realities of life pushed him into the matatu business, even though his mother initially disapproved.

“I have a degree in Catering and Accommodation. But when COVID-19 hit, I didn’t have a job. I stayed home without money, so I had to survive.” he said.

He went on to explain how he struggled to make ends meet, at one point being locked out of his house due to unpaid rent. Out of desperation, he reached out to friends who worked in the matatu industry.

“I asked my friends what the job was like, and they told me there are days you can make between Sh700 and Sh1,000. So, I decided to put aside my ‘slaying’ lifestyle and got into the job.”

Mwangi kept the news from his mother at first, but after receiving his badge and learning the routes, he finally told her.

"I didn't tell my mum at first. But sasa after kuonyeshwa routes, and recieving my badge, I told her that I got into the job. She was like what? What about your job ya upishi. I told her I had to put aside the papers and survive. She was in shock." he said.

Over time, his mother accepted his decision, especially after he started sending her money and was able to upgrade his living situation from a bedsitter to a one-bedroom house.

Who was Makanga Bae's girlfriend?

In addition to sharing his professional journey, Mwangi opened up about his personal life. Despite the attention he received from women due to his good looks and popularity, he was in a committed relationship with someone who understood his line of work.

“I’m taken,” late Mwangi revealed. “I found her before I got into the matatu industry. She was the first person to tell me that I had gone viral. She knows I talk to a lot of people and even has access to my phone.

"To keep peace in the house, you have to be loyal. It’s all about principles in this job because you never know who you're carrying.”

Makanga Bae's last post & advice to the youth

Gerald Mwangi was passionate about his job and found freedom in working as a conductor.

“The best thing about my job is freedom. But you have to be ready to be managed. Super Metro has its own system, and you have to accept being managed. The matatu industry has its own culture.”

Mwangi also offered advice to young people seeking job opportunities, emphasising the importance of loving whatever job they find themselves in. “First, you have to love your job, no matter what it is. And neatness is very important.”

His final Instagram post, made on September 1, 2024, expressed that it was time for a fresh start.

September is a month of fresh starts and new beginnings; a time to set and pursue fresh goals.

Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, known by many as "Makanga Bae," Pulse Live Kenya

Content Creator Murugi Munyi mourns death of Makanga Bae

Among the many mourning the death of ‘Makanga Bae’ is content creator Murugi Munyi, who revealed on her Instagram stories that Mwangi was her cousin.

In an emotional post, she wrote, “Rest in peace Cuz,” sharing her sorrow and paying tribute to her late relative.

Murugi also shared another post highlighting Gerald’s hard-working nature and the potential he had before his life was tragically cut short.

Fans, friends, and family have been reflecting on the life of a man who, despite facing challenges, always put his best foot forward and remained humble throughout his journey.