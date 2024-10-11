The sports category has moved to a new website.

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

Denis Mwangi

RIP

Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, the matatu conductor known by many as "Makanga Bae," has passed away following complications from a tragic accident that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Mwangi, who worked for the renowned Super Metro Sacco, was a beloved conductor among commuters for his charm and dedication to his job.

His death comes just days after the Sacco made an urgent appeal for blood donations to help save his life.

Mwangi was involved in a road accident while on duty, and as a result, he was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, known by many as Makanga Bae,
Despite receiving medical care and undergoing surgery, his condition worsened. The amputation was an attempt to save his life after the injuries sustained in the accident became critical.

Sadly, despite the collective efforts of medical professionals and the overwhelming support from the public, Mwangi succumbed to his injuries.

According to a close family member, he had too much internal bleeding.

"You had too much life left to live, we will miss you," Murugi Munyi mourned her cousin.

Mwas has become a viral sensation in the matatu industry, celebrated for his professionalism and charm in an industry often criticised for its chaotic nature.

Unlike many of his peers, who may embody the typical rough-and-tumble demeanor associated with matatu conductors (locally known as "makangas"), He stood out due to his courteous approach and clean-cut image.

This professionalism helped reshape public perceptions of matatu conductors, making him a beloved conductor among commuters.

Despite his popularity, Mwas's journey has not been without challenges. He is a degree holder who initially faced skepticism from his family regarding his choice of profession.

Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, known by many as Makanga Bae,
However, he embraced the role out of necessity, driven by economic factors and the lack of alternative employment opportunities.

Over time, he earned respect not only from passengers but also from within the matatu industry itself.

