Cracks emerge in UDA over support for Raila’s AU bid as Senator drags in Uhuru

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa questioned how the decision to front Raila was arrived at and appeared to suggest that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta should have been considered instead.

While addressing the public during the burial service of former DIG King'ori Mwangi at his home in Tetu, Nyeri County on Saturday, the Senator opined that with Uhuru who hails from the same region available, there was no need to go for Raila.

"I have heard that the country is supporting Raila Odinga and then I asked myself you want us to choose this person (Raila) when our Uhuru is here?" He posed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya

The remarks came on the same day that UDA heaped praises on the former Prime Minister and declared support for his bid.

“We welcome Raila’s decision to take up the AU position...Raila is an African luminary...He deserves the position based on his contribution to the continent, and will immensely contribute to African unity.

"Raila has proved himself as a true Pan-Africanist. When Africa was going through dictatorship, Raila was there to condemn it...he adds up to Africa’s great sons, and played a big role in African democracy.” UDA said in a statemenet issued by its Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the decision to support Raila is out of patriotism and not a political one.

“UDA party is mindful of the need to come together as a country to support our own. Our party supporters are therefore asked to support Raila...This is not a political statement, it is a patriotic statement.” Malala stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

UDA’s decision to back Odinga for the role currently held by Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Calls for Raila to reciprocate by supporting Ruto's 2027 bid

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana challenged Raila to reciprocate by backing President William Ruto’s reelection in 2027.

"In 2007, William Ruto supported you in your presidential bid, and now, 17 years later, in 2024, Ruto is instrumental in helping you secure the AU position. When the time comes in 2027, we urge you to also extend your support to President Ruto's reelection," Mungatana said in Hola Town.