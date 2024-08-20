Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

The crash has left many in shock and mourning as authorities and rescue teams continue to assess the situation.

There are growing concerns that the death toll might rise, as rescuers fear more bodies may still be trapped in the wreckage.

Raod accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

The Salgaa incident: What happened?

The accident involved a bus traveling from Kakamega to Mombasa, carrying 71 passengers.

According to survivors, the journey was plagued by mechanical issues from the start. Survivor Rhoda Atieno, who was on the bus, recounted that the vehicle had been experiencing problems, especially when climbing hills.

"Nilikuwa natoka Kisumu naenda Mombasa. So gari ilikua itoke Mombasa ikuje ituchukue but tuliskia complains that ilitoka Mombasa bila kufanyiwa servicing. Ikafika na tukatoka around saa kumi. Tukafika Kericho but gari haikuwa inapanda mlima vizuri. Watu wakajam wakasema hatuezi endelea na safari kama gari haitafanyiwa service," she recounted.

Mechanical issues that lead to Salgaa tragedy

After the bus was repaired, it continued its journey, but the mechanical issues persisted. Atieno explained that the bus began speeding over bumps, which made the passengers uneasy.

They voiced their concerns to the driver, but it was too late. The brakes had failed, and the bus was out of control.

"Wakamaliza tukatoka kitu saa nane. Kufika kwa mteremko gari ikaanza kupita bumps haraka haraka... Watu wakaamka kutetea lives zao but driver akasema gari imelose breaks. Watu wakaanza kuomba tu. Ndio kufika hapa hivi gari yetu ikagonga gari ndogo na ikaturn. Mi nikajipata nyuma ya gari.

"(Realising that an accident was imminent, we began to pray. Our vehicle eventually collided with a private car and overturned, resulting in the tragic death of many passengers, including a woman who was sitting next to me)," she continued.

Moments of fear and disorientation

Another survivor, Jackson Odera, was on the bus heading to Mombasa for work. He described the terrifying moments immediately after the crash.

"I saw darkness, and then I heard people crying," Odera recalled. "I hit the window and went outside."

The chaos and confusion following the accident left many passengers in a state of shock. Some were trapped inside the overturned bus, while others managed to escape through broken windows.

Kenya Red Cross rescue efforts

The Kenya Red Cross Society reported that 55 people were rescued from the wreckage and taken to Coptic and Molo hospitals for urgent medical care.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly to free trapped passengers and provide first aid to those injured.

Rescue operations continued throughout the day, with authorities fearing that the death toll might rise as they search for more bodies.

The scene of the accident was grim, with the overturned bus lying in a ditch, surrounded by debris and personal belongings of the passengers.

Concerns over road safety

This tragic accident has once again raised concerns about road safety in Kenya.

The survivors' accounts of mechanical issues and the failure of the bus to be properly serviced highlight the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the need for stricter regulations.