Suspect linked to Willis Ayieko's murder dies as DCI recovers military kits

A woman suspected in the murder of Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Ayieko has died after sustaining serious injuries during a police operation in Siaya County.
The woman was injured during a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and a shootout with police officers.
The incident began after a public tip-off alerted police in Gem Wagai sub-county to two suspects—a man and a woman—who were reportedly seen with a gun in a Toyota Axio with the registration number KDN 948B at Wagai Trading Centre.
Officers from the Wagai Police Station responded and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Car chase
However, instead of complying, the male driver fired at the police and sped off in the direction of Luanda, leading to a tense pursuit.
The chase continued until Adder Farm within the Kagilo area, where the vehicle eventually lost control and rolled over on its left side.
In the confusion, the driver managed to escape, leaving the injured female passenger behind. She was found unconscious at the crash site.
After the crash, police searched the overturned vehicle and found a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.
Upon further inspection, authorities confirmed that the firearm had belonged to Willis Ayieko and had been stolen from him on the night he was murdered.
The injured woman was quickly taken to a hospital in Yala, where medical staff attempted to treat her.
However, her injuries were too severe, and she passed away a few hours later.
Following this incident, detectives intensified their search for the male suspect.
Their investigation led them to the suspect's rented residence at Sagam Trading Centre in Kanyibwogo village.
Upon arrival, they conducted a search of the property and uncovered various items, including a jungle green sweater, a military-style pair of shorts, two pairs of desert storm jungle boots, two television sets (one 40-inch and one 32-inch), an HP laptop, and a Rolex watch.
During this raid, police also found another woman in the house, who was subsequently arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.
Detectives are continuing their investigations into the murder of Ayieko.
They are thoroughly reviewing evidence, and forensic teams are conducting in-depth analyses of new leads in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.