Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

The arrest occurred during a shootout in Siaya town on Wednesday morning as authorities intensify their investigation.

The woman was captured after she and her boyfriend, who is also a suspect in Ayieko’s killing, failed to comply with police orders to stop their vehicle.

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya

The boyfriend managed to escape but was injured in the confrontation and is currently being pursued by police officers.

During the operation, investigators recovered a firearm that belonged to Ayieko, which had been stolen on the day he was murdered, October 23.

This firearm originally contained 14 rounds of ammunition but was found empty.

Detectives believe the woman has crucial information that could assist in solving the case.

This comes just days after the arrest of another suspect, Victor Ouma Okoth, was arrested on Monday at his hideout in Dandora Phase Four, Nairobi.

Following investigations, detectives flagged Okoth after he allegedly withdrew over Sh100,000 from a mobile money agent using Ayieko's phone.

The suspect had recently rented an apartment in Dandora on October 25, where he was seemingly setting up a new residence.

Money trail leads DCI to Willis Ayieko murder suspect's doorstep Pulse Live Kenya

According to local residents, Okoth moved into the neighborhood with new furniture, including a 5x6 bed, sofa, TV, and sound system.

"We saw him moving in but didn't know his story," local resident Kevin Omondi shared.

"He looked new to the area, and everything he brought looked brand new," another resident remarked.

Okoth had introduced himself to the apartment’s caretaker as a teacher.

However, on October 28, detectives from the Homicide Unit, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), and Operations units conducted a raid on the apartment, drawing attention from neighbours.

The officers combed through the house and arrested Okoth along with a woman found at the scene. They were subsequently booked at Muthaiga Police Station.

Director of Criminal Investigations, Amin Mohamed in a statement said that forensic analysis placed Okoth at the scene of Ayieko’s murder.

