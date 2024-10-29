Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Willis Onyango Ayieko, a senior Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo.

Ayieko's tragic death, which has sent shockwaves throughout Kenya, has led to the arrest of a prime suspect in connection with the brutal incident.

Key suspect apprehended

In a statement released by the DCI, they confirmed the arrest of Victor Ouma Okoth, who was found hiding in Dandora Phase IV, Nairobi.

Detectives believe that Okoth had rented his hideout using proceeds from the crime. The DCI revealed that forensic analysis placed the suspect at the crime scene, linking him directly to the death of Ayieko.

According to the DCI, "One suspect linked to the gruesome murder of the late Mr Willis Onyango Ayieko… has been arrested." Okoth is currently held at Muthaiga Police Station as investigations continue.

Mysterious circumstances surrounding Ayieko’s death

Ayieko was last seen attending a family funeral in Gem, Siaya County, on Friday. He was due to return to his home in Kakamega but never arrived, raising concerns among family members, who reported his disappearance the following day.

The search intensified when Ayieko’s vehicle was discovered abandoned at a fuel station in Sabatia, with CCTV footage showing two men leaving the scene after parking the car.

Following the discovery of the car, Ayieko's handcuffed body was found in a stream in Gem.

The circumstances of his death have led to increased speculation and raised serious concerns about potential motives and accomplices involved in the crime.

Ongoing investigation

The DCI has indicated that the investigation is far from over. A joint team of detectives from DCI’s Homicide, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), and Operations departments is actively working on the case.

"The investigation is ongoing with the team analysing crucial leads to uncover and arrest other accomplices,” the DCI said, highlighting the commitment to unravelling the tragic case and delivering justice to Ayieko’s family.

Awaiting post-mortem and burial plans

