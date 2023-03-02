ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't official arrested with undeclared millions in cash

Denis Mwangi

EACC arrested a CAS candidate travelling to Nairobi with undeclared millions in cash

Acting Tana River Finance Chief Officer Mariam Abdalla Bunu
Acting Tana River Finance Chief Officer Mariam Abdalla Bunu

In a statement, EACC said that acting Tana River Finance Chief Officer Mariam Abdalla Bunu was arrested at Malindi International Airport on Tuesday, February 28.

The commission said that Mariam was travelling to Nairobi with undeclared cash worth Sh2.7 million.

EACC suspects that the amount, which the Chief Officer was unable to explain at the Airport and did not declare as required, was corruptly obtained from the Tana River County Government,” the statement read.

View of terminal building at Malindi International Airport
View of terminal building at Malindi International Airport Pulse Live Kenya

The commission added that she was escorted to EACC Malindi offices where she recorded a statement.

Mariam is one of the persons shortlisted candidates for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary.

According to the Public Service Commission, she was scheduled to appear for an interview on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm.

READ: Ex-news anchors, politicians among 224 CAS candidates

EACC Headquarters in Nairobi
EACC Headquarters in Nairobi EACC Headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

A staff from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority who spoke to the news desk said security officers have the liberty to question passengers found carrying suspicious items on a domestic flight.

However, for international flights, currency worth more than $10,000 (Sh1.2 million) must be declared at customs upon arrival.

