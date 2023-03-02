Gov't official arrested with undeclared millions in cash

The commission said that Mariam was travelling to Nairobi with undeclared cash worth Sh2.7 million.

“EACC suspects that the amount, which the Chief Officer was unable to explain at the Airport and did not declare as required, was corruptly obtained from the Tana River County Government,” the statement read.

The commission added that she was escorted to EACC Malindi offices where she recorded a statement.

Mariam is one of the persons shortlisted candidates for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary.

According to the Public Service Commission, she was scheduled to appear for an interview on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm.

A staff from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority who spoke to the news desk said security officers have the liberty to question passengers found carrying suspicious items on a domestic flight.