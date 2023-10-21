2 high school students dead, 11 in hospital after consuming alcoholic substance

Reports indicate that the dead are among a total of thirteen students were involved in the incident at the school located in Tharaka Nithi county.

In the wake of the incident, parents and neighbours thronged the school and camped at the gate demanding to know the safety of learners at the institution.

Police rushed to the scene to manage the swelling crowd of parents and launch investigations into the matter.

The incident was confirmed by area police commander, Joseph Ole Manei who noted that all students who consumed the substance were rushed to nearby hospital for medical attention where they are recuperating.

A total of 13 students at the institution reportedly consumed the substance with two succumbing while eight male and three female students survived.

The incident elicited reactions on social media with netizens engaging in discussions on safety of students in schools even as some engage in questionable activities.

Last month on September 10, detective launched investigations following the death of a 17-year-old form four student at Kapsitwet Secondary School in Kitale.

The deceased and a colleague are suspected to have consumed alcohol on Sunday in unclear circumstances that were the subject of investigations.

A police report filed on the incident reads:

“Today, 11/09/2023 at around 0100hrs, the student passed away while undergoing treatment. According to the clinical officer at the facility, the deceased had allegedly taken ethanol in school.”

According to the school principal, Mrs. Joan Kibet, the student consumed ethanol.

