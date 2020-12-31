Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has said that the future is doomed if they cannot use the energy, they have invested in WhatsApp groups, to change the political narrative in the country.

The ODM elected senator said that Kenya needs a third force, and changing the political conversation is the only way, young people can be assured of a bright future.

He added that for now, the future for the youth is brainwashed, as long as the status of our politics remains the same.

“We need a third force in Kenya! If only the power invested in Whatsup groups and social media can be channeled to changing the political discourse of this country then the youth will have a future but for now their future is doomed/ brainwashed and simply fucked up! I am sorry!” tweeted Ledama Olekina.

His words did not settle well with a section of Twitter users, some accusing him of being part of the problem, as others fully supported his sentiments.

Here are their reactions;