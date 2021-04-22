The objective was to deny people of Elgeyo Marakwet the projects – Murkomen on Arror & Kimwarer Dam scandal

Murkomen insisted that the main objective of the project was to deny the people of Elgeyo Marakwet the mega dams project.

He added that the Government of Kenya will pay dearly for the cancellation of the projects.

“I said it from the beginning. The objective was to deny the people of Elgeyo Marakwet the projects it had nothing to do with fighting corruption. In the end Kenya will PAY. Sadly, State sadists would rather pay the contractor for doing nothing than to see the projects in my county,” said Murkomen.

The former Senate Majority leader’s remarks come after reports said that the Italian company involved have sued the government seeking compensation for cancellation of the contract.

According to the report, the company is seeking Sh12.4 billion compensation for cancellation of the Sh63 billion contract.