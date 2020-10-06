Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Tuesday condemned the spate of violence that has been witnessed in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2022 presidential campaign.

Mutua said the growing incidents are a sign of the decline of the Mt Kenya region which he said has historically played a role in leading the country.

He accused the local voters and the area leadership of following certain political leaders blindly to the extent of willing to kill their own people for political gain.

"The people of Mt Kenya were persecuted by the colonialists and they shed blood to liberate this country. They offered 15 years of leadership under Jomo Kenyatta, ten years under Mwai Kibaki, and now seven years under Uhuru Kenyatta. It is like they have taken leadership for granted."

"I want to tell them as their in-law, what is happening is a shame. Mt Kenya people are bringing shame to Kenya. The local leadership should have a moment to consider whether what is happening to Gema is the behavior of a region looked up for leadership. The region is no longer thinking of building itself, they are just following people and being used to fight amongst themselves," Mutua said.

The Machakos Governor spoke a few days after two people were killed after violent political confrontation of youth in Kenol town where Deputy President William Ruto was attending a church service.