Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has been freed on police cash bail hours after being arrested in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that Kamket who was in custody at the Kileleshwa Police Station, has been ordered to to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Nakuru County on January 28, 2021 (Thursday).

The lawmaker was arrested over alleged links to the insecurity in Kapedo, Baringo County where an intense manhunt was launched by the government to track bandits who ambushed security officers on Sunday, leading to the death of a senior GSU commander.

Kamket was arrest a day after bodies of six individuals were discovered on Wednesday in Arabal, Baringo County following a bandit attack that took place in the area.

IEBC Staff

On Thursday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed that their staff member Brian Silale was among the six people killed in the Kapedo bandit attack.

"The Commission has learnt of the murder of the murder of Mr. Brian Silale who, at the time of his death, was the Commission’s Constituency Administrative Assistant (CAA) for Tiaty Constituency Office,” read part of the statement.

According to IEBC, Mr. Silale was picked by unknown people in Chemolingot town on Tuesday 19th January 2021 alongside five other individuals, before their bodies were found dumped in Arabal.

