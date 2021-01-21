IEBC official among 6 killed in Kapedo – Chebukati confirms

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has confirmed that one of their members of staff is among the six people killed in the Kapedo bandit attack.

In the statement signed by the IEBC Chairman, Brian Silale who was the electoral commission’s administrative assistant was among the six people whose bodies were discovered in Arabal, Baringo County on Wednesday.

“The Commission has learnt of the murder of the murder of Mr. Brian Silale who, at the time of his death, was the Commission’s Constituency Administrative Assistant (CAA) for Tiaty Constituency Office,” read part of the statement.

According to IEBC, Mr. Silale was picked by unknown people in Chemolingot town on Tuesday 19th January 2021 alongside five other individuals, before their bodies were found dumped in Arabal.

Chebukati condemned the killings, calling on relevant Government agencies to hasten investigations into the murder and bring the culprits to book.

On Wednesday, police recovered the six unidentified bodies of the victims who were dressed in suits with gunshot wounds.

