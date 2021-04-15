Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha has released results for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) 2020.

The top candidate, scored 433 marks, and was closely followed by two others who tied at 432 Marks each.

Mumo Faith Kawii- 433 Wesonga Yvette Nanzala- 432 Muriithi Angel Makena- 432 Samuel Wanyonyi Makhanu- 431 Castro William- 431 Tarus Chepekemboi Laureen- 431 Kipkurui Abiud - 430 Mwangi Margaret Waruguru-430 Bernice Checed Omondi- 429 Kiogora Joy Nkatha-429

"The performance of candidates in KCPE 2020 is commendable and has shown no remarkable difference from the performance of the past years. I wish to commend teachers who worked hard to prepare the 17 candidates for the examinations in the most difficult circumstances ever seen in our country," said CS Magoha.

1,179,192 candidates sat for the KCPE Examination.

590,450 candidates of the KCPE 2020 were boys representing (50.07%) and 588,742 were girls representing (49.93%).

CS Magoha noted that 20 counties registered more female than male candidates, including; Isiolo, Meru, Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Nairobi, Kwale, Elgeyo Marakwet, Siaya, Tharaka Nithi, Kisii, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kilifi, Lamu, Bomet, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Makueni and Migori.

To receive individual results; Send Candidates Index number followed KCPE to SMS number 20076.