ADVERTISEMENT
Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media

Denis Mwangi

Michael Warutere said that Science proved to be the toughest subject in the 2023 KCPE, a sentiment echoed by many of his fellow students.

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy has secured the top spot in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, scoring an impressive 428 marks.

Expressing his overwhelming emotions, Warutere shared, "I feel ecstatic. I didn't expect it. I anticipated scoring 410 marks. God has helped me. I wish to join Mangu High School...I aspire to become a software engineer."

Reflecting on his academic journey, Warutere highlighted that his best-performed subjects were Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, and Social Studies.

However, he admitted that Science proved to be the toughest subject in the 2023 KCPE, a sentiment echoed by many of his fellow students.

Warutere's exceptional performance has not only brought pride to Riara Springs Academy but has also set a high standard for academic excellence.

As he looks forward to the next chapter of his education at Mangu High School, the aspiring software engineer is hoping to make a significant impact in the field of technology.

About 1.4 million students across the country sat for the KCPE. The national examination will be replaced by the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.

The first cohort of KCPE candidates sat the exam in 1985, when the 8-4-4 system of education was introduced in Kenya. About 24 million Kenyans have gone through the 8-4-4 system.

According to the Ministry of Education, 506 examination centres countrywide were affected by the heavy rains.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023

While releasing the 2023KCPE results, CS Ezekiel Machogu said that the ministry will conduct a thorough mapping of those who failed to sit for their exams this year in order to administer a special examination in January 2023.

The Cabinet Secretary announced that the highest score in the 2023 KCPE exam was 428 marks.

  • 400 - 500 marks - 8,525 candidates
  • 300-399 marks - 352,782 candidates
  • 200-299 marks - 658,278 candidates
  • 100-199 marks - 383,025 candidates
  • 1-99 marks - 2,060 candidates
