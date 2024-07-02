Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

Despite President Ruto extending an olive branch and withdrawing the contentious Finance Bill, some protestors are still agitated.

Demonstrators, led primarily by youth activists, have taken to the streets, voicing their grievances against the government's policies and the harsh measures taken by security forces in earlier protests​.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nairobi, the central business district witnessed significant clashes, with police resorting to tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowds.

Traffic officers have also barricaded roads leading to Nairobi CBD to contain the situation.

Protesters have also been active in Mombasa, where they blocked major roads and set bonfires, leading to severe disruptions in transport.

Kisii saw similar unrest, with demonstrators barricading roads and engaging in confrontations with anti-riot police​.

The heightened security measures across the country have not deterred the protesters, who continue to demand accountability and justice for the deaths of their fellow citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

As tensions rise, there are concerns about the potential for further violence and disruptions in the coming days​.

The international community has also expressed concern, with several foreign embassies advising their nationals to steer clear of the demonstrations​​.