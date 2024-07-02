The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

Denis Mwangi

On July 2, anti-government protesters engaged police officers in running battles across several towns in Kenya, including Nairobi, Kakamega Kisii, and Mombasa.

Protestors in Nairobi CBD
Protestors in Nairobi CBD

The demonstrations, initially sparked by opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, have now evolved into protests against President William Ruto's administration and the recent killings of demonstrators in previous unrests.

Recommended articles

Despite President Ruto extending an olive branch and withdrawing the contentious Finance Bill, some protestors are still agitated.

Demonstrators, led primarily by youth activists, have taken to the streets, voicing their grievances against the government's policies and the harsh measures taken by security forces in earlier protests​.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nairobi, the central business district witnessed significant clashes, with police resorting to tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowds.

Traffic officers have also barricaded roads leading to Nairobi CBD to contain the situation.

Protesters have also been active in Mombasa, where they blocked major roads and set bonfires, leading to severe disruptions in transport.

Kisii saw similar unrest, with demonstrators barricading roads and engaging in confrontations with anti-riot police​.

The heightened security measures across the country have not deterred the protesters, who continue to demand accountability and justice for the deaths of their fellow citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

As tensions rise, there are concerns about the potential for further violence and disruptions in the coming days​.

The international community has also expressed concern, with several foreign embassies advising their nationals to steer clear of the demonstrations​​.

The ongoing protests underscore the deep-seated frustrations among Kenyans over economic hardships and governance issues, reflecting a growing demand for significant political and social change.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

ODM legislator recovering from head surgery after being attacked in Nairobi

ODM legislator recovering from head surgery after being attacked in Nairobi

Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

Police recover Sh500K hotel equipment hidden in maize farms in Eldoret

Police recover Sh500K hotel equipment hidden in maize farms in Eldoret

Alfred Keter's family in turmoil: Tough question from kids as wife turns to God

Alfred Keter's family in turmoil: Tough question from kids as wife turns to God

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

Ruto: My biggest regret about Finance Bill 2024 protests

Ruto: My biggest regret about Finance Bill 2024 protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

KRA goes after Uhuru Kenyatta critic Dr David Ndii

Inside David Ndii's lucrative salary & consultancy fee

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during a past event

Chief Justice Martha Koome breaks silence on abduction of protestors

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors in Nairobi CBD
Live

Protestors breach Parliament security & force entry [Video]