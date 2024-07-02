Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

The demonstrations, initially sparked by opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, have now evolved into protests against President William Ruto's administration and the recent killings of demonstrators in previous unrests.
On July 2, anti-government protesters engaged police officers in running battles across several towns in Kenya, including Nairobi, Kakamega Kisii, and Mombasa.
Despite President Ruto extending an olive branch and withdrawing the contentious Finance Bill, some protestors are still agitated.
Demonstrators, led primarily by youth activists, have taken to the streets, voicing their grievances against the government's policies and the harsh measures taken by security forces in earlier protests.
In Nairobi, the central business district witnessed significant clashes, with police resorting to tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowds.
Traffic officers have also barricaded roads leading to Nairobi CBD to contain the situation.
Protesters have also been active in Mombasa, where they blocked major roads and set bonfires, leading to severe disruptions in transport.
Kisii saw similar unrest, with demonstrators barricading roads and engaging in confrontations with anti-riot police.
The heightened security measures across the country have not deterred the protesters, who continue to demand accountability and justice for the deaths of their fellow citizens.
As tensions rise, there are concerns about the potential for further violence and disruptions in the coming days.
The international community has also expressed concern, with several foreign embassies advising their nationals to steer clear of the demonstrations.
The ongoing protests underscore the deep-seated frustrations among Kenyans over economic hardships and governance issues, reflecting a growing demand for significant political and social change.