10 dead after tanker hit 2 matatus along Kisumu-Kakamega Road

The accident occurred at the Iguhu River Yala bridge when a fuel tanker collided with two matatus, leading to a devastating scene that has left many in critical condition.

The accident reportedly took place around 6 p.m. when a fuel tanker, travelling in the direction of Kakamega, lost control on the narrow bridge, crashing into two matatus filled with passengers heading towards Chavakali.

The tanker’s sudden loss of control is believed to have been caused by brake failure, although investigations are ongoing.

The road accident along the Kisumu-Kakamega road Pulse Live Kenya

Critical injuries and swift emergency response

Emergency services were quickly deployed to the accident site, and the injured were transported to nearby medical facilities, including the Mbale and Kakamega Referral Hospitals.

Medical teams reported that many of the injured are in critical condition and receiving emergency care.

The tragic accident has raised serious concerns about road safety as the country approaches the festive season, a period when travel along major highways is at its peak.

