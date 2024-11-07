The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Treasury CS: What Trump presidency means for Kenya-U.S. economic relations

Denis Mwangi

With Donald Trump back in the White House, Treasury CS Mbadi weighs in on what this could mean for Kenya

Treasury CS John Mbadi
Treasury CS John Mbadi

As the United States prepares for a change in leadership following Donald Trump’s election as the 47th President, Kenya’s economic engagements with the U.S. are expected to remain steady, according to Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

Addressing questions surrounding the implications of the U.S. election outcome on Kenya-U.S. relations, Mbadi assured that Kenya’s economic and policy ties with the U.S. would not see significant changes.

He also responded to a query on whether Trump’s presidency would impact Kenya's prior discussions with the U.S., especially regarding debt support raised during President William Ruto’s State Visit to the U.S. in May.

President William Ruto & Joe Biden with First Ladies Rachel Ruto & Jill Biden at the White House, Washington D.C.
President William Ruto & Joe Biden with First Ladies Rachel Ruto & Jill Biden at the White House, Washington D.C. President William Ruto & Joe Biden with First Ladies Rachel Ruto & Jill Biden at the White House, Washington D.C. Pulse Live Kenya
Mbadi emphasised the continuity of American foreign policy, particularly in relation to Africa.

“If you look at the American policy, it usually doesn’t change much whether the White House is won by a Republican or a Democrat.

"The policy around Africa, policy around economic engagement, usually remains stable, so I don’t expect any significant shift,” Mbadi stated.

He congratulated the American people on the election outcome, noting, “Whether that was my wish or not is immaterial. It was a decision of the American people.”

Mbadi highlighted that Kenya’s primary interaction with the U.S. occurs through multilateral channels such as the World Bank, where U.S. contributions indirectly benefit Kenya and other African nations.

US President-elect Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump Former US President Donald Trump Pulse Live Kenya

This reliance on multilateral rather than direct bilateral support means that changes in the U.S. administration generally have limited impact on Kenya’s economic assistance and support.

"Our current engagement with the U.S. government is more at the multilateral level. The American government supports more the World Bank, making contributions through which we receive assistance,” Mbadi said.

“Even bilateral engagements would not be impaired or interfered with because of the outcome of the elections,” he added.

READ: Why Ruto allies are celebrating Trump's win in U.S. presidential elections

President William Ruto congratulates Donald Trump after being elected 47th U.S. President
President William Ruto congratulates Donald Trump after being elected 47th U.S. President President William Ruto congratulates Donald Trump after being elected 47th U.S. President Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya’s ongoing collaboration with the U.S. in areas like trade, security, and economic support is anticipated to continue smoothly, with no major disruptions from Washington’s political transition.

President Ruto’s administration has worked to strengthen Kenya’s standing with the U.S., including May’s visit to discuss financial cooperation and economic stability.

Despite Trump's return to the White House, Mbadi’s statement indicates confidence in the robustness of Kenya-U.S. ties and the continued economic engagement expected to support Kenya’s development agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

