TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

Denis Mwangi

14,613 teachers will report to new workstations in changes that will see tutors return to schools closer to their homes.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr Nancy Macharia speaking during launch of live-streamed lessons at the Alliance Girls High School
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has effected the transfer of 14,613 teachers ahead of the resumption of learning on January 23, 2023.

The affected teachers will begin the new term in new schools after the commission approved their applications for regional and inter-regional transfers.

This is in line with the scrapping of the delocalisation policy that will see teachers return to workstations closer to their homes.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia
The policy had resulted in the transfer of teachers away from their homes and was heavily opposed by the tutors who said that no incentives were provided.

After the reversal of the policy, TSC is undertaking mass transfers of teachers both at primary and secondary schools.

In primary schools, 10,934 teachers, 1,948 head teachers, and 189 deputies have been moved.

In secondary schools, transfers have been approved for 1,316 teachers and 226 principals.

Some of the factors considered in the transfers are gender parity, age, and health disability among others.

While criticising delocalisation in 2022, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu termed the policy as unfair, citing that it did not take into consideration teachers’ welfare.

He added that he would replace the scrapped program with nationalisation.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
This will be my first assignment, to implement nationalization. Under delocalization, they did not consider teachers’ circumstances.

Under the new plan, where we find a teacher worth to remain in a given place, there shall be incentives for them to remain there. We shall not do what is being done under delocalization,” he said.

TSC’s delocalization policy had been a source of contention between the teachers’ employer and the teachers’ unions.

