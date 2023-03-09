Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

To counter the allegations, the former Kakamega County Senator said that the previous government had taken all the budget allocations from the office of the DP while speaking during on Citizen TV.

"The reason Sh1.5 billion was requested two days after the elections, is you know very well the previous tenure had taken all the budget elements from the office of the Deputy President.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta had taken away even the hospitality budget from William Ruto's office of the DP. Therefore, by the time Gachagua was being sworn in as the Deputy President, there was no money in that office and that is why they took back the budget which was there before the swearing-in to the DP's office," Malala explained.

Malala continued that the office of the DP has got very many things that need to be financed for instance buying and maintaining vehicles.

Malala questions criteria used by former government to approve Sh15B

Cleophas Malala also questioned the criteria that the former administration used to approve the release of Sh15 billion a few days before the 2022 General Elections.

According to Malala, the person who bears the burden in this whole situation is the former head of state who was giving instructions through WhatsApp chats.

"The person who bears the greatest burden here is the former head of state who was giving instructions through a WhatsApp chat.

"If a WhatsApp chat can make somebody approve Sh26 billion, that's the highest level of misappropriation of public funds," said Malala.

Malala questioned what the money was being used for or where it was taken four days before the elections.

During a press briefing on March 3, Malala said publicly that Uhuru and Raila Odinga colluded to steal the Sh15 billion in under 26 minutes.