ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Fabian Simiyu

Malala has revealed the reason DP Gachagua requested for Sh1.5 billion two days after the August polls

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has come to the defence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said that the DP requested Sh1.5 billion, two days after the 2022 General Elections.

Recommended articles

To counter the allegations, the former Kakamega County Senator said that the previous government had taken all the budget allocations from the office of the DP while speaking during on Citizen TV.

"The reason Sh1.5 billion was requested two days after the elections, is you know very well the previous tenure had taken all the budget elements from the office of the Deputy President.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

"President Uhuru Kenyatta had taken away even the hospitality budget from William Ruto's office of the DP. Therefore, by the time Gachagua was being sworn in as the Deputy President, there was no money in that office and that is why they took back the budget which was there before the swearing-in to the DP's office," Malala explained.

Malala continued that the office of the DP has got very many things that need to be financed for instance buying and maintaining vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleophas Malala also questioned the criteria that the former administration used to approve the release of Sh15 billion a few days before the 2022 General Elections.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua vows to reveal truth behind millions looted in Uhuru's last 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Malala, the person who bears the burden in this whole situation is the former head of state who was giving instructions through WhatsApp chats.

"The person who bears the greatest burden here is the former head of state who was giving instructions through a WhatsApp chat.

"If a WhatsApp chat can make somebody approve Sh26 billion, that's the highest level of misappropriation of public funds," said Malala.

Malala questioned what the money was being used for or where it was taken four days before the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on February 10, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on February 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

During a press briefing on March 3, Malala said publicly that Uhuru and Raila Odinga colluded to steal the Sh15 billion in under 26 minutes.

Malala now wants Uhuru and Raila to account for the money that was approved before the elections as he said that it was used to fund Azimio's campaigns.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge for women on International Women's Day

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge for women on International Women's Day

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others