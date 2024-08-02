The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Cleophas Malala kicked out as UDA announces leadership changes

Denis Mwangi

UDA National Executive Committee revokes appointment of Cleophas Malala as Secretary General

Cleophas Malala
Cleophas Malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced significant leadership changes and outlined its future plans following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held today.

Recommended articles

The meeting, convened at the request of NEC members, addressed recent events within the party and the broader political landscape of the country.

The NEC, which serves as the governing and policy-making body of the party, emphasised the importance of aligning UDA's policies with the evolving national political environment and the party's collective aspirations.

UDA NEC meeting on August 2, 2024
UDA NEC meeting on August 2, 2024 UDA NEC meeting on August 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The committee expressed its commitment to providing clear political guidance and implementing new administrative measures aimed at enhancing the party's agenda.

A key decision from the meeting was the revocation of Cleophas Malala's appointment as the interim Secretary General.

In his place, Hassan Omar Hassan, the current Vice-Chairperson, has been designated to act as the Secretary General on an interim basis. This change is effective immediately.

Additionally, the NEC noted the ongoing progress of the party's grassroots elections, currently in its first phase.

The committee directed the National Elections Board to continue with the electoral process across the remaining counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

These elections are seen as a crucial opportunity for party members to choose their leaders, from the polling centre level to the national leadership.

The UDA emphasised its dedication to fostering an inclusive, participative, and consultative organizational structure.

Omar Hassan
Omar Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

The party aims to implement a series of measures to accelerate its political agenda and distinguish itself within Kenya's political landscape.

The press statement concluded with a call for unity and blessings for both the party and the nation, with the NEC expressing hope for the continued growth and success of UDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Self-declared UDA Sec Gen sustains head injuries at party headquarters

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cleophas Malala kicked out as UDA announces leadership changes

Cleophas Malala kicked out as UDA announces leadership changes

CA report reveals changes in Kenya's media consumption trends

CA report reveals changes in Kenya's media consumption trends

Police on the spot over hurried arrest & deportation of 36 foreign politicians

Police on the spot over hurried arrest & deportation of 36 foreign politicians

Lawyer Morara Kebaso rekindles love for acting with viral skits imitating Ruto

Lawyer Morara Kebaso rekindles love for acting with viral skits imitating Ruto

Kindiki defends 28% increase in his net worth & Sh17 million car collection

Kindiki defends 28% increase in his net worth & Sh17 million car collection

Mpox outbreak in Kenya: Here are causes, symptoms & prevention

Mpox outbreak in Kenya: Here are causes, symptoms & prevention

Blow for Ruto as Court of Appeal declares Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

Blow for Ruto as Court of Appeal declares Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

Self-declared UDA Sec Gen sustains head injuries at party headquarters

Self-declared UDA Sec Gen sustains head injuries at party headquarters

Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Politician Joe Khalende

UDA Coup: Group announces Cleophas Malala's ouster & new Sec Gen [Video]