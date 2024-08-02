Cleophas Malala kicked out as UDA announces leadership changes

The meeting, convened at the request of NEC members, addressed recent events within the party and the broader political landscape of the country.

The NEC, which serves as the governing and policy-making body of the party, emphasised the importance of aligning UDA's policies with the evolving national political environment and the party's collective aspirations.

The committee expressed its commitment to providing clear political guidance and implementing new administrative measures aimed at enhancing the party's agenda.

A key decision from the meeting was the revocation of Cleophas Malala's appointment as the interim Secretary General.

In his place, Hassan Omar Hassan, the current Vice-Chairperson, has been designated to act as the Secretary General on an interim basis. This change is effective immediately.

Additionally, the NEC noted the ongoing progress of the party's grassroots elections, currently in its first phase.

The committee directed the National Elections Board to continue with the electoral process across the remaining counties.

These elections are seen as a crucial opportunity for party members to choose their leaders, from the polling centre level to the national leadership.

The UDA emphasised its dedication to fostering an inclusive, participative, and consultative organizational structure.

The party aims to implement a series of measures to accelerate its political agenda and distinguish itself within Kenya's political landscape.

The press statement concluded with a call for unity and blessings for both the party and the nation, with the NEC expressing hope for the continued growth and success of UDA.