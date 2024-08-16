Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Malala, who addressed the media on August 15, 2024, detailed the internal wrangles within the ruling party that led to his ouster, accusing senior party officials of orchestrating what he described as an "internal coup."

According to Malala, his close working relationship with Deputy President Gachagua made him a target for senior party officials, including Embu Governor and UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, whom he alleges were behind the scheme to remove him from his position.

"My ouster had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party," Malala stated.

"It was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Malala further claimed that the plot against him was driven by the ambition of certain Mt. Kenya leaders to position themselves strategically for future political realignments.

He warned that the plan to impeach Gachagua was not yet over, cautioning the Deputy President to remain vigilant.

"The impeachment had everything to do with egocentric 2027 and 2032 politics from the Mt. Kenya region," Malala added.

Malala also revealed that his removal was executed without due process, violating the party's constitution.

He stated that no charges were brought against him, and he was denied the opportunity to defend himself, which he said was a blatant contravention of the rules of natural justice.

In response to his removal, Malala has filed a petition with the party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), seeking to overturn the decision.

He expressed confidence that his case would be heard fairly and threatened to take further action if justice is not served.

"I assure the 3 million plus members who I convinced to join the UDA party that I will not abandon them; where they will be is where I will be," Malala declared.

He also announced his intention to run for the position of Secretary General in the upcoming party elections, seeking a direct mandate from the party members.

Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya

Malala's statement also included allegations of fraud against Mbarire and Ichung’wa, claiming that they manufactured minutes of non-existent party meetings and forged signatures to access the party’s bank accounts.

He indicated that he has more evidence to expose, promising to reveal 17 other accusations against the two officials in due course.

The political fallout from Malala's allegations is likely to further destabilise UDA which is the ruling party.

