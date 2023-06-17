The sports category has moved to a new website.

UDA mourns MCA killed in tragic road accident

Charles Ouma

The lawmaker who also served as the minority leader in the County Assembly of Tana River died in a grisly road accident along the Malindi-Garsen Road on Saturday morning

A collage image of Chewani MCA Hamisi Iddi Deye’s car following the accident that claimed his life along Malindi-Garsen Road on Saturday, June 17, 2023
A collage image of Chewani MCA Hamisi Iddi Deye's car following the accident that claimed his life along Malindi-Garsen Road on Saturday, June 17, 2023

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has condoled with the family of the minority leader in the county Assembly of Tana-River Hamisi Iddi Deye.

The Chewani Member of County Assembly (MCA) died in a tragic road accident along the Malindi-Garsen Road.

The party mourned the deceased as a focused and dedicated leader, adding that his death is a big blow to the people he represented and the party at large.

"The party and the people of Chewani ward have lost a focused and dedicated leader who put the interests of his people first.

"During this moment of grief, we pray for the soul of the departed, his family, and the people of Chewani ward," read the statement released by UDA party.

READ: Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala noted in a statement that his death cut short the aspirations of a youthful leader who put the interests of his people first.

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing Pulse Live Kenya

"This morning, we receive the sad news of the untimely demise on Hamisi Iddi Deye, (Ndoyeni), our Member of the County Assembly, Chewani Ward, Galole Constituency, Tana River County.

"His death, a result of a grisly road accident along the Malindi-Garsen Road, robs his family, friends, relatives and the people of Tana River, a leader, father, husband and friend from whom the hope of a better future was guaranteed," Malala noted in his statement.

