UDA mourns MCA killed in tragic road accident

The Chewani Member of County Assembly (MCA) died in a tragic road accident along the Malindi-Garsen Road.

The party mourned the deceased as a focused and dedicated leader, adding that his death is a big blow to the people he represented and the party at large.

"The party and the people of Chewani ward have lost a focused and dedicated leader who put the interests of his people first.

"During this moment of grief, we pray for the soul of the departed, his family, and the people of Chewani ward," read the statement released by UDA party.

Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala noted in a statement that his death cut short the aspirations of a youthful leader who put the interests of his people first.

"This morning, we receive the sad news of the untimely demise on Hamisi Iddi Deye, (Ndoyeni), our Member of the County Assembly, Chewani Ward, Galole Constituency, Tana River County.

