ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Denis Mwangi

Pauline Waithira, once a symbol of the bottom-up economic model in President Ruto's campaign, now accuses politicians of using and abandoning her for their own gain.

President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns
President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns

Supporters of President William Ruto have swiftly reacted to allegations claiming that he abandoned 70-year-old Pauline Waithira from Kiambu after utilizing her as a prop during his 2022 presidential campaign.

Waithira recently claimed in an interview with the Nation that she was used as a symbolic figure to embody the implementation of the bottom-up economic model, which aimed to uplift ordinary citizens towards self-reliance and prosperity.

However, following the conclusion of the election, Waithira stated that she was unceremoniously abandoned by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Ruto's team, leaving her feeling forsaken by the very politicians who had leveraged her for their own political advantage during the campaign period.

President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns
President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns Pulse Live Kenya
In response to these allegations, ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi dismissed the story as having been published with a malicious agenda.

Itumbi took to Twitter to express his opinion, stating, "Dear Nation, this is a desperate attempt from your newsroom, but please continue. I have in my possession the names of over 6 million hustlers who voted for President Williams Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua."

He said the that the President reciprocated their support through initiatives such as the Hustler Fund, proposed housing program, fertilizer distribution, and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which is set to be launched soon.

READ: David Ndii admits to experimenting with Kenya's economy

He added that Shosh Pauline was provided with Sh300,000 to stock her kiosk.

At the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns, Waithira was portrayed as a symbol of the bottom-up economic model, illustrating the transformation of regular citizens from obscurity to self-sufficiency.

Nevertheless, after the election, she alleged that she was discarded by the UDA and Ruto's team.

Waithira said her disappointment stems from the fact that despite being used as a marketing tool for the UDA and contributing to their victory, she now finds herself in a state of destitution.

"I don't know what you will write after this interview but don't forget to mention that I am very angry with politicians who used me for political gains during campaigns and have now abadoned me," she said.

Pauline Waithira selling avocados in the market
Pauline Waithira selling avocados in the market Pauline Waithira selling avocados in the market Pulse Live Kenya
The privileges and benefits she enjoyed during the campaign have now gone, and her attempts to reach out to those who once praised her have gone unanswered.

She implored President Ruto to address the mounting cost of living and to extend support to individuals like herself who are struggling to make ends meet.

Waithira has a son and three grandchildren who live in a double room and struggle to make ends meet.

She lamented that life is very difficult and she now finds it hard to feed herself, her sick son, and three grandchildren.

Denis Mwangi

