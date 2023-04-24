The sports category has moved to a new website.

Uhuru awarded after exemplary performance [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru was awarded after exemplary performance in the role appointed by President William Ruto

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, was honored and awarded for his significant contribution to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia.
Kenyatta was appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya's peace envoy to Ethiopia, and Great Lakes region in September 2022, to promote regional peace interventions on behalf of the Government of Kenya.

The recognition program was organized by the Ethiopian government to reflect on the lessons learned from the African Union-led and Ethiopian-owned peace process, and took place at Friendship Square in Addis Ababa.

Kenyatta was awarded alongside other prominent figures, including Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and the A.U. High Representative for the Horn of Africa, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of the Republic of South Africa.

The event was themed "Enough with war, let's sustain peace."

In his remarks at the event, Kenyatta commended the people of Ethiopia for their unwavering commitment to finding lasting peace in the northern region.

READ: Uhuru helps seal a peace deal between Ethiopia and Tigray

He emphasized that the peace achieved in Ethiopia serves as a testament to the African continent's capability to resolve its problems.

"The commitment shown and the leadership of the African Union has indeed proved that Africa can work out her problems, and what has happened in Ethiopia is a testimony that Africa can work out its problems," said former president Kenyatta.

Former President Obasanjo also praised the people of Ethiopia and all parties involved in achieving peace in the country's northern region.

He expressed his gratitude to the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki for entrusting the High-Level panel with the sensitive task and commended the appointed panel for their unwavering commitment to the peace process.

READ: United States promises Ethiopia $331 million to help heal from its recent war

The event was graced by the presence of Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) interim President, Getachew Reda, along with other government and Tigray officials.

The peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ethiopia's northern region is a significant milestone for the country and the African continent as a whole.

It highlights the importance of African-led solutions to African problems, and the role of regional leaders in promoting peace and stability in the continent.

The recognition and awards bestowed upon Uhuru Kenyatta, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are a testament to their efforts and dedication towards achieving peace in Ethiopia.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

