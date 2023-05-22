Uhuru speaks for the first time about invasion of his family's Northlands Farm

During the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference on May 22, Kenyatta accused the government of perpetrating the attack on the farm.

He said he handed over power in good faith and retreated to silence but elements within the government were keen on frustrating him.

“I handed over power in public and in broad daylight, even when they were insulting me. I stayed silent but that has resulted in more insults, theft of goats, and burning of farms, thinking they are intimidating. Let them continue,” Kenyatta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference on May 22, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

He reiterated his position as party leader, saying that he would hand over only as requested by its members.

“I am not angry or bitter, I am speaking with a lot of respect. It is said that if you want to be respected you should also respect others,” he stated.

Kenyatta accused MPs elected on the party’s ticket of jumping ship and joining the government and called for them to surrender their seats and leave the party peacefully.

“If by any chance you have had a change of heart, then do the respectful thing. Just return the positions Jubilee had entrusted you with, go and leave us in peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look at our symbol, it is a dove that represents peace. We love peace but that doesn’t mean we are cowards. Let us talk respectfully,” he said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference on May 22, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya